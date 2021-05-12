 Skip to main content
Huskers wrap up season with 15th place finish at women's golf regional
Huskers wrap up season with 15th place finish at women's golf regional

Nebraska's women's golf team finished tied for 15th Wednesday at the NCAA Regional in Columbus, Ohio, well out of the top-six placing needed to advance.

The Huskers finished with a three-day total of 916 strokes, 52 over par. Kate Smith tied for 36th after her 74 Wednesday followed the same score from a day earlier and gave her a 226 for the tournament. The Huskers' Michaela Vavrova tied for 45th at 229. Alice Duan had Nebraska's best score on the third day, a 73, and tied for 63rd at 231.

Georgia won the team championship by 15 shots, ahead of Duke and Arizona State. Kentucky, Michigan and Kent State rounded out the advancing teams.

Nebraska women's golf logo 2014
