Huskers win four titles, NWU one at Prairie Wolf Invitational

Husker athletes won four indoor track titles and Nebraska Wesleyan had one champion at the Prairie Wolf Invitational on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Mia Morck led Nebraska on the track, winning the women's 1,000-meter race in a personal-best time of 2 minutes, 53.34 seconds.
The other three Huskers to post victories were competing unattached. Tyler Loontjer claimed the men's pole vault title with a clearance of 17 feet, 2¼ inches, and Dalton Peters was the weight throw winner with a toss of 59-5¾. Chris Ramsey won the men's 60 meters in 6.85.
The Huskers' LaQwasia Stepney was the runner-up in the women's 60-meter hurdles with a personal-best :8.89.
On the men's side, Nebraska Wesleyan's Matthew Winter felt right at home in the triple jump, winning the event with a leap of 41-4¼.
Doane's Levi Sudbeck won the 60 hurdles in :8.29 and placed third in the pole vault, one spot behind teammate Tyce Hruza.
The Doane men added a victory in the 4x400, with Peyton Harsin, Jordan Tasler, Tanner Harsin and Logan Hammond clocked in 3:23.95.
The Doane women won three events: the 4x400 (Logan Hayek, Isabelle Watson, Annika Pingel, Mackenzie Brandl in 3:58.35); Alexis Dale in the high jump (5-4½); and Courtney Schindler in the pole vault (12-0).
NWU had second-place men's finishes from Pierce Pennell in the 5,000 and Reese Hennerberg in the 60 hurdles.
Ellie Beiermann in the mile, Camryn Larsen in the 800, Aleen Souvannavong in the triple jump and Dayton Dolincheck in the shot put all placed second for the NWU women.
Nebraska-Kearney won nine events all told, four by the men and five by the women.
Nebraska will host the Mark Colligan Memorial on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Devaney.