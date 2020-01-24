Huskers win four titles, NWU one at Prairie Wolf Invitational

Husker athletes won four indoor track titles and Nebraska Wesleyan had one champion at the Prairie Wolf Invitational on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Mia Morck led Nebraska on the track, winning the women's 1,000-meter race in a personal-best time of 2 minutes, 53.34 seconds.

The other three Huskers to post victories were competing unattached. Tyler Loontjer claimed the men's pole vault title with a clearance of 17 feet, 2¼ inches, and Dalton Peters was the weight throw winner with a toss of 59-5¾. Chris Ramsey won the men's 60 meters in 6.85.

The Huskers' LaQwasia Stepney was the runner-up in the women's 60-meter hurdles with a personal-best :8.89.

On the men's side, Nebraska Wesleyan's Matthew Winter felt right at home in the triple jump, winning the event with a leap of 41-4¼.

Doane's Levi Sudbeck won the 60 hurdles in :8.29 and placed third in the pole vault, one spot behind teammate Tyce Hruza.

The Doane men added a victory in the 4x400, with Peyton Harsin, Jordan Tasler, Tanner Harsin and Logan Hammond clocked in 3:23.95.