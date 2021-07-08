Huskers track and field add another new face to coaching staff

Gary Pepin's coaching staff continues to take new shape.

The Nebraska track and field team announced the hiring of Brenton Emanuel as sprints and hurdles coach Thursday.

Emanuel recently was at Eastern Illinois where he served as the director of track and field since June 2018. He was named the Ohio Valley Conference outdoor track coach of the year in 2019 and 2021, and the indoor coach of the year in 2020.

"Brenton has been instrumental in revitalizing the Eastern Illinois track and field program and we are excited to have him at Nebraska," Pepin said in a statement. "He has developed and coached some terrific athletes at Eastern Illinois. Brenton has a magnetic personality and is an excellent recruiter and I look forward to working with him."

Pepin, who just completed his 41st year at Nebraska, has been retooling his coaching staff.

He added Nikki Larch-Miller to the staff earlier this week. She will served as the multi-events coach, and like Emanuel, she comes from Eastern Illinois.

Matt Wackerly was named the Huskers' distance and middle distance coach after David Harris announced his retirement.