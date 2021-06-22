Huskers tab Brett Balak as new men's golf coach

Nebraska has tabbed a familiar — and successful — face to take over its men's golf program.
Brett Balak, who won a national title while coaching Nebraska Wesleyan in 2006 and has been an assistant at NU since 2019, was announced as the program's new head man Tuesday.
Balak spent 18 seasons as the head coach at Wesleyan, leading the Prairie Wolves to eight top-10 finishes at the NCAA Division III championship between 1999 and 2013.
"It is truly an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to lead the Nebraska men's golf program," Balak said in a news release. "I have had an opportunity to be part of the start of the building process at Nebraska for the past two years and I am confident in the direction we are headed. We have some talented and hard-working golfers returning to our program, and we are looking forward to climbing the ladder in the Big Ten to contend for conference championships and NCAA regional bids in the future."
A Schuyler native, Balak had been an assistant under Mark Hankins the past two seasons. Hankins left NU in May to take an associate head coach position at Missouri.
While at Nebraska Wesleyan, Balak coached 24 All-Americans and was a 14-time conference (NIAC or GPAC) coach of the year. His teams won 74 tournament titles in his 18 seasons, an average of better than four each year.
"Coach Balak has a tremendous track record of success," Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said in a news release. "He has proven that he can lead a Midwestern golf team to a national championship right here in Lincoln. He has also proven that he can maintain national championship-level success over the long term. We were impressed with the relationships that he built with our current golfers and recruits in his time as an assistant, and we are looking forward to helping him lead our golf program to new levels of success in the near future."
