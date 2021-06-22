Huskers tab Brett Balak as new men's golf coach

Nebraska has tabbed a familiar — and successful — face to take over its men's golf program.

Brett Balak, who won a national title while coaching Nebraska Wesleyan in 2006 and has been an assistant at NU since 2019, was announced as the program's new head man Tuesday.

Balak spent 18 seasons as the head coach at Wesleyan, leading the Prairie Wolves to eight top-10 finishes at the NCAA Division III championship between 1999 and 2013.

"It is truly an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to lead the Nebraska men's golf program," Balak said in a news release. "I have had an opportunity to be part of the start of the building process at Nebraska for the past two years and I am confident in the direction we are headed. We have some talented and hard-working golfers returning to our program, and we are looking forward to climbing the ladder in the Big Ten to contend for conference championships and NCAA regional bids in the future."

A Schuyler native, Balak had been an assistant under Mark Hankins the past two seasons. Hankins left NU in May to take an associate head coach position at Missouri.