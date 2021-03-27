Huskers sweep javelin titles in Indiana

Nebraska's took home both the men's and women's javelin titles Saturday at the Big Ten Invitational #1 in Bloomington, Indiana.

The Huskers' Maddie Harris and Mirta Kulisic finished 1-2 in the women's javelin. Harris threw 164 feet, 7 inches to claim the title in the event, and Kulisic was second at 162-5. Nebraska's Madison Leuger placed fourth.

In the men's javelin, Eric Garner won with a throw of 192-5, and his Husker teammate Tyler Brown was third with 180-5.

Nebraska's Joseph Daniels placed second in the 110-meter hurdles. Burger Lambrechts was second in the shot put (64-0¼) and fourth in the discus.

Nebraska's Kristina Insingo was seventh in the women's shot put.

Nebraska's Tyler Loontjer opened the first outdoor track season in nearly two years with a personal best and a victory in the pole vault Friday. Loontjer cleared 17-10½ to edge Indiana's Nathan Stone. It was the fourth-best mark in Husker history.

