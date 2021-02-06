Huskers still jumping for joy in Big Ten as conference roster picture becomes clearer

“For this meet I didn’t even expect this to develop because last week we trained really hard, but I’m happy that I still managed to jump that far,” Ilves said. “I still want to try and improve my PR and I know that something big is coming.”

Fresh off winning a conference title in the 8K at the Big Ten Cross Country Championships last week, junior George Kusche breezed to victory in the men’s mile run with a time of 4:01.53. His time was 11 seconds faster than the second-place finisher and ranks No. 15 in the nation this season, but it’s about 3½ seconds slower than his indoor personal record.

“In some ways it was almost a shame that he (Kusche) didn’t have somebody to run with because I’m sure he would have been under 4 minutes,” Pepin said. “In the first 50 meters the race wasn’t even close, it was all over.”

Due to conference rules limiting meets to Big Ten opponents only, Nebraska had already competed against Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota earlier this season. A handful of distance runners and Glaywulu will compete at the Spire pre-Big Ten meet in Geneva, Ohio, next weekend, but most of the team will travel to Iowa City, Iowa.