Huskers still jumping for joy in Big Ten as conference roster picture becomes clearer

Nebraska track and field coach Gary Pepin has been waiting weeks for his team to finally be at its full strength.
He finally got his wish as several Huskers competed for the first time this season in the Husker Quad at the Devaney Sports Center on Saturday. Nebraska’s nine event titles included a clean sweep in both the men’s and women’s jumping events.
“You can see we’re starting to get better in a lot of different areas, and that’s good,” Pepin said.
The big winners of the jumping events included junior Papay Glaywulu, who won his third triple jump title of the season at 52 feet, 8½ inches. However, he narrowly fouled a jump of 55 feet that would have ranked first in the country this season. Glaywulu also won the men’s long jump at 24-3, making him a perfect 4-for-4 in event wins this season.
The Huskers’ other jumpers performed well, too, as junior Michael Hoffer and freshman Riley Masten won high jump titles. Senior Tyler Loontjer won the men’s pole vault while competing unattached, senior Ieva Turke won the women’s triple jump, and a pair of freshmen won the second titles of their young careers.
Monica Aldrighetti won the women’s pole vault at 13-5¾ and Lishanna Ilves’ jump of 20-5 led the women’s long jump. Both won titles in the same events at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational two weeks ago.
“For this meet I didn’t even expect this to develop because last week we trained really hard, but I’m happy that I still managed to jump that far,” Ilves said. “I still want to try and improve my PR and I know that something big is coming.”
Fresh off winning a conference title in the 8K at the Big Ten Cross Country Championships last week, junior George Kusche breezed to victory in the men’s mile run with a time of 4:01.53. His time was 11 seconds faster than the second-place finisher and ranks No. 15 in the nation this season, but it’s about 3½ seconds slower than his indoor personal record.
“In some ways it was almost a shame that he (Kusche) didn’t have somebody to run with because I’m sure he would have been under 4 minutes,” Pepin said. “In the first 50 meters the race wasn’t even close, it was all over.”
Due to conference rules limiting meets to Big Ten opponents only, Nebraska had already competed against Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota earlier this season. A handful of distance runners and Glaywulu will compete at the Spire pre-Big Ten meet in Geneva, Ohio, next weekend, but most of the team will travel to Iowa City, Iowa.
Pepin said any team member whose best finish ranks in the top 20 in the conference will travel next weekend, but many nonqualifiers will have to miss the Huskers’ final tuneup before the Big Ten Championships on Feb. 25-27.
“Next week will be important, but today was maybe even more important,” Pepin said. “If you didn’t do fairly well today and were hoping to make the conference team, you probably won’t be traveling next week, and your window just closed.”