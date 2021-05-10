 Skip to main content
Huskers sit in 15th place after opening round of NCAA Columbus regional
The Nebraska women's golf team shot a 19-over 307 during the opening round of NCAA regional play to sit in 15th place Monday in Columbus, Ohio.

Oklahoma (286) is leading the 18-team field and is followed by defending national champion Duke (287).

Nebraska's Alice Duan shot a 3-over 75, and sits in 40th place in the individual standings. Megan Whittaker shot a 76 and is tied for 53rd.

Kate Smith, the Big Ten champion, overcame a slow start — she shot a 41 on the front nine — to card a 78. She shot a 37 on the back nine.

Tuesday's second round will begin at 7 a.m.

Nebraska women's golf logo 2014

 

