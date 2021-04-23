Huskers seven shots back after first day of Big Ten women's golf championship

Megan Whittaker and Kate Smith each shot a 72 on the first day of the Big Ten women's golf championship, helping put Nebraska alone in fifth place Friday in Maineville, Ohio.

Husker golfers combined for a 5-over-par 293, two shots back of fourth-place Northwestern. Michigan State, at 286, leads Maryland by one shot, and Michigan is third.

Smith and Whittaker, who had three birdies on her first eight holes, are tied for seventh at even par.

"Megan impressed with her best round of the year," Nebraska coach Lisa Johnson said. "Kate's steady play continues with some solid looks at birdies today that just didn't fall."

Nebraska's Alice Duan shot a 73 and is tied for 16th. Michigan State's Leila Raines leads with a 69.

Friday's start at TP River's Bend was delayed three hours because of frost, but the Huskers started hot, going 5-under through the first eight holes.

The second of three rounds begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

