Huskers rule in triple jump on final day of Iowa City invitational

Nebraska claimed four of the top six places in the two triple jump events during the second and final day of the Larry Wieczorek Invitational on Saturday in Iowa City, Iowa.

Papay Glaywulu won the men's triple jump with a top effort of 52 feet, 8¼ inches, and the Huskers' Matthias Agarin was third at 45-4½. Glaywulu also won the event at the Husker Triangular a week earlier. NU's Ieva Turke was the women's winner (43-0½) and Ashley McElmurry placed third (39-8).

Nebraska's Matthew Brown (6.78 seconds) and Chris Ramey (:6.82) took the top two spots in the men's 60-meter dash. Alex Nelson gave Nebraska a third-place finish in the men's 400.

The Huskers' Monica Aldrighetti, a freshman from Milan, Italy, cleared 13-5¼ to win the women's pole vault, and teammate Andy Jacobs, a senior, placed third.

The Huskers will compete at the Illinois Combined Event next Friday and Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0