Huskers rally past McKendree to reach NCAA bowling championship match

The Nebraska bowling team is still rolling.

The fifth-ranked Huskers dropped the first game against No.1 McKendree before bouncing back to take the two Baker matches to win 2-1 at the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Kansas City, Missouri. The win puts Nebraska in Saturday's championship match.

Since being upset in the opening round of the tournament, Nebraska has won six straight matches.

McKendree won the first game 1,104-994. The Huskers tied the match by winning the five-game Baker series 1,074-916, then fell behind 2-1 in the best-of-seven Baker match play before winning three straight games to clinch the match.

Earlier Friday, Nebraska defeated No. 2 Arkansas State 2-0 to advance in the championship bracket.

"What can I say about this team?" NU coach Paul Klempa said after the Arkansas State victory. "They are so resilient and driven right now."

Nebraska took a 1-0 series lead on Arkansas State with a 1,096-1,075 pinfall victory before the match moved to a five-game Baker format. Arkansas State was up by three pins after the third game before the Huskers charged back to win it 1,046-1,033.