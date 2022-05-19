Huskers qualify 34 for NCAA outdoor regional track meet

The Nebraska track and field team earned a total of 34 bids to the NCAA West regional meet, which will take place May 25-28 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Husker men and women accounted for 17 qualifiers each.

Athletes who rank among the top 48 in their respective events earn berths to regionals, as well as the 24 best relay times. The top 12 times will advance to the NCAA outdoor championships in Eugene, Oregon, from June 8-11.

Leading the Husker men is Alex Talley with a hammer throw of 234 feet, 1 inch, which was good for fourth in the region, and he also qualified for the shot put (63-5). Mayson Conner completed an indoor-outdoor Big Ten sweep of the high jump (7-2½) and Maxwell Otterdahl qualified for shot put (65-6¾) as well as discus (190-11), winning both titles at the Big Ten outdoor championships.

Burger Lambrechts rounds out the NU men's top five, qualifying with a shot put of 63-11.

Axelina Johannson is the top qualifier on the women's side, after taking second at Big Tens with a shot put of 60-4 which is second in the region.

The Husker women will have a pair of javelin throwers after Maddie Harris (189-11) won a Big Ten title and Mirta Kulisic (169-10) took second.

Jenna Rogers' high jump of 6-1¼ was tied for fifth in the region and her jump of 5-11½ was good enough for the conference title. Lishanna Ilves rounds out NU's top five qualifiers, grabbing spots in the long jump (20-9) and the triple jump (41-7¼).

The men will compete on Wednesday and Friday, while the women will compete on Thursday and Saturday.

To see a complete list of NU qualifiers, as well as their marks and region ranks, click here.

