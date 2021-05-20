Huskers qualify 31 for NCAA outdoor regional track meet

The Nebraska track and field team earned 31 bids for the NCAA West regional meet, which will take place May 26-29 in College Station, Texas.

The Husker men will have 19 qualifiers and the women 12.

Athletes who rank among the top 48 in their respective events earn berths to regionals, as well as the 24 best relay times. The top 12 times will advance to the NCAA outdoor championships.

Leading the Husker men are Mayson Conner (high jump) and Burger Lambrechts (shot put), who both rank seventh in their events. Joey Daniels, who ranks ninth in the 110-meter hurdles, and Tyler Loontjer, who ranks ninth in the pole vault, also are among the top NU qualifiers.

Maddie Harris is the top qualifier on the women's side after winning a Big Ten title with a throw of 183 feet, 11 inches in the javelin. She ranks third in the region and sixth nationally.

Judi Jones ranks 11th in the region in the 3,000 steeplechase and Lishanna Ilves is 12th in the long jump.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0