Huskers pick up three throws titles, wrap up first weekend of outdoor competition

The Nebraska track and field team picked up three throws titles on Saturday at the ASU Invitational in Tempe, Arizona, to wrap up the first weekend of the outdoor season.

The Huskers swept the javelin titles with Maddie Harris claiming the women's title and Trey Patterson winning the men's title.

Harris, who was the Big Ten javelin champion in 2021 as a freshman, claimed gold at her first competition of the season with a throw of 172 feet, 3 inches. Mirta Kulisic brought home runner-up honors at 169-2.

For the men, Patterson registered a throw of 204-2 to win the javelin, while Tyler Brown finished second with a throw of 202-10.

Maxwell Otterdahl was the top athlete in the shot put at 62-½, the 10th-best throw in NU outdoor history. Kevin Shubert finished third with a mark of 58-5¾. In the women's shot put, Kalynn Meyer placed third and Nya Diew placed fifth for the Huskers.

Three Husker decathletes competed at the Emporia State Relays and Combined Events on Saturday in Emporia, Kansas. Kolby Heinerikson led the trio with PRs in the javelin (176-0) and 110-meter hurdles (:15.13).

