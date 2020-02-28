Huskers' Pereira sets school mark in winning weight throw at Big Ten meet

Nebraska men's track sophomore Alencar Pereira broke a school record in winning the weight throw at the Big Ten Indoor Championships on Friday in Geneva, Ohio.
Pereira won with a throw of 72 feet, 6¼ inches. It was a personal best and Husker record, breaking Nick Percy's 71-2 mark set in 2018.
Pereira's throw is No. 9 in the NCAA this season.
"I can't believe it because I was practicing pretty hard and threw my back out three weeks ago," Pereira said. "At the same time, I was expecting it because I wanted to do my job and worked hard. It was crazy that I broke the school record and it was a pretty good result.
The Husker men and women combined to pick up five medals overall Friday.
George Kusche earned six points for his team by placing third in the men's 3,000 meters. The junior finished in 8 minutes, 14.02 seconds. Senior Kevin Cahoy cleared 17-3½ and placed third in the pole vault.
Ieva Turke had Nebraska's best women's placing Friday — second in the long jump at 19-11 — her best of the season. Darby Thomas was third (19-9) and Zionn Pearson sixth (19-3¼) for the Huskers.
Nebraska's Judi Jones placed eighth in the 3,000 meters in 9:35.31. Former Lincoln North Star runner Jeralyn Poe was third for Michigan State.
The Husker women are in sixth place with 18 points.
The Nebraska men scored 22 team points and are in third.
The meet concludes Saturday.