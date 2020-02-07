Huskers nab pair of titles to open Frank Sevigne Invitational

A pair of Nebraska athletes shined in their respective field events in opening-day action at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NU's James Joycey started off the meet in a grand way in the weight throw with a personal-record mark of 67-10¾ feet.
Joycey also moved to No. 4 in school history in the event.
Ieva Turke claimed the long jump title with a season-best 19-8¾ to record her second individual title of the indoor season.
Tony Nou turned in another notable performance for the Huskers with a runner-up finish in the 400-meter race, finishing in 47.45 seconds. Teammate Kayla Hugg earned third-place in that event, as well (:55.36).
Zach Podraza earned 2,903 points in the heptathlon to move into fourth place ahead of Saturday's competition.
Luke Siedhoff qualified for the men's 60-meter final Saturday with a season-best time of 7.87. Teammates Matthew Brown and Lorenzo Paissan will join him in that race.
The event continues Saturday afternoon, with multi-events beginning at 9:30 a.m. and both running and field events slated for an 11:30 a.m. start at the Devaney Sports Center.