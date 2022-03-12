Huskers' Lambrechts places 4th in shot put at nationals; NWU sprinter wins DIII national title

Burger Lambrechts placed fourth in the shot put to lead Nebraska at Saturday's NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.

Lambrechts threw a season-best 67 feet, ½ inch to earn his fourth-career All-America award. The senior's finish highlighted a strong meet for the Husker men and women.

Darius Luff, a Lincoln High graduate, placed seventh in the men's 60-meter hurdles, Jenna Rogers was seventh in the women's high jump, Axelina Johansson was 11th in the women's shot put, Alex Talley was 12th in the men's shot put and Mayson Connor was 13th in the men's high jump.

Rogers, who cleared 6-0, recorded the best finish by a Husker women's high jumper at the indoor championships since 2010.

Conner became a four-time All-American. The York graduate cleared 7-½.

The Husker men scored nine team points and finished in a tie for 24th, their best finish since 2015. The Husker women scored two points from Rogers' high jump finish and tied for 47th.

NWU has national champion: Nebraska Wesleyan's Isabella Hogue capped her dominating indoor season with a national championship in the women's 200-meter dash at the NCAA Division III indoor championships in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Hogue, a Conestoga graduate, won her race in a school-record time of 24.66 seconds to become NWU's first individual track national champion since 2019.

Hogue later helped lead Wesleyan's 4x400 relay team to a sixth-place finish. The team includes Alexa Koza, Isabella Hilger and Reagan Janzen.

NWU also got an All-America performance from Maddie Moran. The Johnson County Central graduate was fourth in the 60 in :7.66.

On the men's side, NWU's Garrett Lenners, a Freeman graduate, was fifth in the 800 (1:52.13).

Loper Ferguson wins 800 meters: Wes Ferguson won the 800 meters in 1:50.05 for Nebraska-Kearney at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships in Pittsburg, Kansas. Ferguson, a sophomore, was a two-time Class A champion at that distance at Fremont.

