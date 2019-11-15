Nebraska's George Kusche is headed to the NCAA Championships for the second straight season.
The Nebraska men's cross county runner finished in seventh place at the NCAA Midwest Regional Championships on Friday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Kusche, who completed the race in 31 minutes, 1.9 seconds, is the first Husker runner to qualify for the NCAAs in back-to-back years since James Bowler in 2001 and 2002.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
The Husker men placed eighth at Friday's meet and the NU women were 15th.
Erika Freyhof led the women with an 11th-place finish (20:58.1).