Huskers' Jones runs to victory in steeplechase at Big Ten Invite
Huskers' Jones runs to victory in steeplechase at Big Ten Invite

  • Updated
Nebraska's Judi Jones won the 3,000-meter steeplechase by more than 7 seconds at the Big Ten Invite No. 2 on Friday in Bloomington, Indiana.

Jones, a senior, finished in 10 minutes, 04.75 seconds, and was the lone Husker winner, with a handful of late events still to go.

The Huskers' Bailey Timmons finished second in the men's 1,500 in 3:56.10, and Sadio Fenner placed third in the men's steeplechase in 9:24.93.

Nebraska's Dais Malebana added a fourth-place finish in the men's 1,500.

