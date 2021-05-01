Huskers improve score but stay in 12th place at Big Ten men's golf tourney

The Nebraska men's golf team remained in 12th place after Saturday's second round at the Big Ten Championship in Carmel, Indiana.

The Huskers dropped their team score by 12 shots from Friday's first day, and at 622 strokes are within one shot of 11th-place Maryland and two of Minnesota in 10th. First-place Illinois, with a 594 score, leads Iowa by two shots.

Caleb Badura turned in Nebraska's second-best round Saturday, a 75, as all five Huskers shot in the 70s a day after only two did. Mark Foelbaek still leads Nebraska at 155, two shots ahead of Badura and Will Marshall, who carded a 79 Saturday.

Foelbaek is tied for 30th overall. Jack Lundin had the Huskers' best round Saturday, a 74 that included an eagle on No. 9 and was 11 shots better than his first-day performance.

Iowa's Mac McClear and Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Illinois are the co-leaders at 144.

Alex Schaake, an Iowa golfer and Creighton Prep graduate, is tied for fourth.

The third and final day of competition at Crooked Stick Golf Club is Sunday.

