Huskers' Ilves wins women's long jump at Big Ten meet, with teammate second
  • Updated
  • Comments
Lishanna Ilves led a 1-2 Nebraska finish in the women's long jump Thursday at the Big Ten indoor track championships in Geneva, Ohio.

Ilves, a freshman, leaped 20 feet, 9¼ inches, just ahead of senior teammate Ieva Turke (20-3½). Nebraska's Darby Thomas was fourth, letting the Huskers rack up 23 points in the event. NU totaled 26 points on the opening day, trailing only Minnesota's 37.

Nebraska's Marika Spencer placed sixth in the women's weight throw.

George Kusche placed fourth in the men's 3,000 meters as the Huskers stood in sixth place in the team standings with nine points.

Kusche finished in 8 minutes, 6.06 seconds for the Huskers' top finish of the first day.

Nebraska's Micaylon Moore finished fifth in the long jump at 24-3½.

Nebraska track and field logo 2014
