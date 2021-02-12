Huskers Ilves, McPhillips, Aldrighetti win track events in Iowa

Freshman Lishanna Ilves won the long jump by 7 inches Friday as the Husker track team competed at the Hawkeye B1G Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa, one of two meets featuring Husker athletes.

Ilves leaped 20 feet, 5¼ inches, and Huskers Ieva Turke and Darby Thomas held down the second and third spots. NU's LaQwasia Stepney was fifth.

On the men's side, Nebraska finished 1-2-3 in the high jump at Iowa, Lincoln McPhillips winning by clearing 6-9¾, with Michael Hoffer second and Mayson Conner third.

Another Husker freshman, Monica Aldrighetti, cleared 13-9¼ to win the women's pole vault — her third title of the season — with teammate Andy Jacobs third.

The Huskers' Karlie Moore was sixth in the 400-meter race and Madison Yerigan sixth in the high jump.

In other men's events in Iowa, NU's Bennet Vinken took second in the long jump, and in the 60 dash, Matthew Brown took second, Chris Ramsey fifth and Lorenzo Paissan sixth. The Huskers' Darius Luff was fifth in the 60 hurdles.

A few Huskers competed in the SPIRE Big Ten Invitational in Geneva, Ohio, led by Bailey Timmons' fifth-place finish in the men's 5,000 and Erika Freyhof, also fifth, in the women's 5,000.