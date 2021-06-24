Huskers hire new diving coach to replace Natasha Chikina

After getting a taste for the Big Ten this past season at Wisconsin, Landon Marzullo is headed to Lincoln.

Marzullo was named Nebraska's head diving coach, the Huskers announced Thursday. He takes over for Natasha Chikina, who was recently hired at Rutgers.

Marzullo was named the 2019 Western Athletic Conference coach of the year while at UNLV. There, he guided freshman Tazman Abramowicz to a pair of WAC titles. Marzullo recently led the men's and women's divers at Wisconsin.

"Landon brings an outstanding coaching skill set to this position, derived from a high-level competitive career, his own coaching experiences, and being around some of the best coaches in the business," NU swimming coach Pablo Morales said in a statement. "He has made an immediate positive impact at each of his coaching stops."

Marzullo himself enjoyed a successful diving career. He was the 2008 Big Ten diver of the year while at Indiana, and won conference titles in 1-meter and 3-meter. He was a 10-time All-American while at Indiana and later Florida State. He also qualified for the U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials twice.