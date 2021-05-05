 Skip to main content
Huskers' Elliott named NTCA bowler of the year; Klempa named top coach
Nebraska's Crystal Elliott was named bowler of the year and Paul Klempa was named coach of the year by the National Tenpin Coaches Association.

Elliott, a sophomore, became the 11th Husker to earn the award. She was second nationally in traditional game scoring with a 216 average.

Elliott, who also received first-team All-America honors, was the anchor in the Husker lineup. She finished second nationally in strike percentage and first in percentage of games of 200 or better.

NU's Kayla Verstraete was named a second-team All-American by the NTCA, and Cassidy Ray earned third-team All-America honors.

Klempa, meanwhile, led the Huskers to a national championship in his first full season running the program. The coaching award is named after former Nebraska coach Bill Straub.

