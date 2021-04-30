 Skip to main content
Huskers' Diew, Spencer finish in top 5 in discus in Minnesota
Huskers' Diew, Spencer finish in top 5 in discus in Minnesota

  • Updated
Nebraska's Nya Diew and Marika Spencer placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the women's discus at the M City Classic track meet Friday in Minneapolis.

Diew threw 155 feet, 6 inches for the best placing by any Husker in Minneapolis, where Nebraska sent throwers and pole vaulters. Spencer's best effort was 154-9.

Nebraska's Tyler Brown finished fifth in the men's discus. Josh Marcy was right behind Brown's heave of 157 feet, 11 inches, and placed sixth.

Nebraska's Zach Morrison was sixth in the men's hammer throw, and Beth-el Algarin was seventh in the women's hammer.

The rest of the Husker squad competed in the Billy Hayes Invitational in Bloomington, Indiana, where Erika Freyhof finished fifth in the women's 5,000 meters and Taya Skelton seventh in the women's steeplechase.

Action concludes Saturday at both meets.

Nebraska track and field logo 2014
