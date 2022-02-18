Huskers claim 12 titles at home tune-up event, including Thomas moving up NU's all-time charts

The Nebraska track and field team captured 12 event titles at the Nebraska Tune-Up on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Darby Thomas had a career-best long jump of 21 feet, 5½ inches to win the event and moved into third in school history. Thomas' jump was the best indoor long jump by a Husker woman since 1997.

Marika Spencer notched a personal-best 67-11½ in the weight throw, and Taylor Latimer won the shot put with a throw of 53-7½. The NU women swept the top five spots in the long jump and shot put.

On the track, Emma Algarin sprinted to a personal-best 7.48 seconds to win the 60 meters, and Kerrigan Myers won the 60-meter hurdles at :8.53. Kaitlynn Johnson won the 600 in 1:35.90 and the Husker women won the 4x400 relay.

For the men, Michael Hoffer won the high jump title (7-½) and Charlie Hoston claimed the triple jump with a personal-best 48-2½.

Darius Luff won the 60-meter hurdles crown (:7.71) and Daniel Mattern won the 600 in 1:20.75. Alex Nelson claimed the 200 title with a time of :21.29.

The Huskers will head to Geneva, Ohio, next week for the Big Ten Indoor Championships at the SPIRE Institute on Feb. 25-26.

