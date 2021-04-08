Huskers beat Vanderbilt twice to win NCAA bowling regional

Nebraska bounced back through the losers bracket Thursday to win its NCAA bowling regional in Kansas City, Missouri.

The second-seeded Huskers defeated Vanderbilt, the seventh seed, in back-to-back matches to win the regional. The two squads alternated victories in the Baker-style championship match, with Nebraska prevailing 214-191 in the decisive seventh game.

Nebraska opened the regional's second day by avenging Wednesday's first-round loss to 15-seed Medaille. The Huskers won Thursday's rematch 2-0.

The Huskers forced the if-necessary match against the Commodores by winning both Baker matches after dropping the traditional match to Vanderbilt to win 2-1.

