 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers beat Vanderbilt twice to win NCAA bowling regional
0 comments

Huskers beat Vanderbilt twice to win NCAA bowling regional

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska bounced back through the losers bracket Thursday to win its NCAA bowling regional in Kansas City, Missouri.

The second-seeded Huskers defeated Vanderbilt, the seventh seed, in back-to-back matches to win the regional. The two squads alternated victories in the Baker-style championship match, with Nebraska prevailing 214-191 in the decisive seventh game.

Nebraska opened the regional's second day by avenging Wednesday's first-round loss to 15-seed Medaille. The Huskers won Thursday's rematch 2-0.

The Huskers forced the if-necessary match against the Commodores by winning both Baker matches after dropping the traditional match to Vanderbilt to win 2-1.

Nebraska bowling logo 2014
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News