Husker women's golf team set for first NCAA regional since 2008
Husker women's golf team set for first NCAA regional since 2008

For the first time since 2008, the Nebraska women's golf team will compete in an NCAA regional when it takes part in the Columbus (Ohio) Regional beginning Monday.

The 18-team field will compete on Ohio State's Scarlet Course for three days. The 54-hole event will feature a five-count-four scoring format. Duke (ranked No. 2), Arizona State (seventh), Virginia (11) and Kent State (15) are among the top teams in the field.

Husker senior Kate Smith also will take aim at individual honors after winning the Big Ten Championships earlier this season. The fifth-year senior has finished in the top 10 in five of her collegiate events this spring.

She will be joined by teammates Alice Duan, Beatrice graduate Kirsten Baete, Elkhorn South graduate Megan Whittaker and Michaela Vavrova.

