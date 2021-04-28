 Skip to main content
Husker women's golf team secures first NCAA regional berth since 2008
Husker women's golf team secures first NCAA regional berth since 2008

For the first time in 13 years, the Nebraska women's golf team is headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskers earned their first postseason team bid since 2008 when the NCAA field was announced Wednesday. NU earned the No. 13 seed in the Columbus (Ohio) Regional, which also includes top-seeded Duke, second-seeded Arizona State, third-seeded Virginia and fourth-seeded Kent State.

The three-round tournament will begin May 10 on the Scarlet Course at Ohio State.

The Huskers earned an at-large berth after finishing in a tie for second place at last weekend's Big Ten women's tournament. The Huskers' strong finish included a Big Ten individual championship from senior Kate Smith, who fired a 64 in the final round.

"I am excited about what our team has been able to accomplish so far, and we are thrilled about our selection," Nebraska coach Lisa Johnson said. "Our golfers are familiar with the Scarlet Course at Ohio State, and we will go back to Ohio with a lot of confidence after our performance at the Big Ten Championship in TPC River's Bend last week."

Eighteen teams will compete in Columbus, including three from the Big Ten (Nebraska, Illinois and Michigan).

Briefly

Smith was one of eight golfers named to the All-Big Ten first team Wednesday. It marks the second time Smith received first-team all-conference honors.

She became just the third NU golfer to garner multiple all-conference honors, joining Sarah Sasse (2000, 2001 and 2003) and Rachelle Tacha (1996, 1997).

Smith leads the Huskers with a 72.44 stroke average.

Maryland's Diana Cantu was named Big Ten coach of the year, and Northwestern's Irene Kim, who placed second at Big Tens, was named the league's golfer of the year.

