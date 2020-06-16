Husker women's golf team adds transfer from Washington
View Comments

Husker women's golf team adds transfer from Washington

{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska women's golf team announced the addition of graduate transfer Alice Duan on Tuesday.

Duan recently wrapped up her senior year at Washington where she posted a 75.35 stroke average in seven tournaments.

Duan chose to transfer to Nebraska after the NCAA granted women's golfers an additional year of eligibility because of the coronavirus.

A native of Reno, Nevada, Duan started her collegiate career at Cal State Northridge, and was the team's top player as a sophomore.

Alice Duan

Duan

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News