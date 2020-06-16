Husker women's golf team adds transfer from Washington

The Nebraska women's golf team announced the addition of graduate transfer Alice Duan on Tuesday.
Duan recently wrapped up her senior year at Washington where she posted a 75.35 stroke average in seven tournaments.
Duan chose to transfer to Nebraska after the NCAA granted women's golfers an additional year of eligibility because of the coronavirus.
A native of Reno, Nevada, Duan started her collegiate career at Cal State Northridge, and was the team's top player as a sophomore.
