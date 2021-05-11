Husker women golfers tied for 15th after second round at Columbus regional

The Nebraska women's golf team is in a tie for 15th after Tuesday's second round at the NCAA regional in Columbus, Ohio.

The Huskers have a two-round total of 620, 44 over par. Big Ten champion Kate Smith shot a 74 and now leads all Husker golfers with a two-day total of 152, tied for 40th overall. Michaela Vavrova is just behind Smith at 153, tied for 46th. Alice Duan, who shot a team-best 75 on Monday, shot an 83 and is now tied for 77th.