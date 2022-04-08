Husker women crush the jumps at McDonnell track invite as NU shines in Arkansas

Lishanna Ilves led a dominating performance by the Nebraska women's track team in the jumps, sweeping the long and triple jump titles Friday at the John McDonnell Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Nebraska men had a similar effort in the shot put, taking the top five spots behind Alexander Talley's first-place throw.

Athletes from 18 schools attended the meet.

Ilves won the long jump at 20 feet, 9 inches, as the Huskers claimed six of the top seven places in the event. Darby Thomas finished second (20-1¾) and Ashley McElmurry took third (a personal-best 19-10¾). Zionn Pearson was fifth, followed by LaQwasia Stepney and Favour Wanjoku.

The Huskers also took the top four spots in the triple jump. Ilves won at 41-7¾, followed by McElmurry, Wanjoku and Pearson.

Jenna Rogers won the high jump at 6-1¼, her personal best and No. 4 in school history, to break the meet record. Riley Masten, Madison Yerigan and Brooklyn Miller took third through fifth, respectively.

Hannah Goodwin won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10 minutes, 39.87 seconds, followed by Taya Skelton, Brynna McQuillen and Audrey Freyhof, all in personal-best times.

Former Husker volleyball player Kalynn Meyer won the discus (167-7), Maddie Harris won the javelin (170-2) and Kayla Hugg won the 400 in :55.09.

For the men, Talley won the shot put at 62-10½, followed by Maxwell Otterdahl, Burger Lambrechts, Nick Ronnfeldt (personal-best 57-7¾) and Kevin Shubert.

Darius Luff won the 110 hurdles in :13.59, a personal best. Mayson Conner won the high jump (6-9¾).

Till Steinforth took third in the decathlon with 7,473 points (fourth best mark in Husker history) at the Jim Click Multis in Tuscon, Arizona.

