Angela Mercurio, a three-time second-team Nebraska track and field All-American in the triple jump, has been selected as a Big Ten Conference nominee for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award, the conference announced Tuesday.
Mercurio is one of 148 candidates across all three NCAA divisions nominated for this year’s honor, which recognizes the nation’s top senior female student-athlete who has excelled in the award’s four pillars of academics, athletics, service and leadership. Nebraska volleyball standout Billie Winsett-Fletcher is the only student from a current Big Ten school to win, receiving the award in 1996.
Mercurio was a two-time second-team academic all-American, as well as a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. She also was a recipient of both the NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship and the Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship.
The NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics will ultimately select the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year recipient from those nine finalists, with the top 30 honorees recognized and the award winner announced at a ceremony on Oct. 20 in Indianapolis.
GOLF: Junior golfers Lauren Thiele of Wahoo and Kate Strickland of Lincoln advanced to Wednesday's final of the 96th Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship after wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals on Tuesday at Fremont Golf Club. Thiele, who won the girls match play last month, could be the first player to win the Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship and the Nebraska Girls’ Match Play Championship in the same year since the junior championship began in 1963. Either Thiele and Strickland will be just the fourth junior champion in the history of the women's championship. One of them will join Theresa Wanek of Omaha (1975), Anna Christenson of Lincoln (2007) and Hannah Thiele of Wahoo (2016), as the only juniors to win. Thiele could join follow her sister Hannah as a champion for the second time this summer.