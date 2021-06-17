 Skip to main content
Husker trio to compete at U.S. Olympic Team Trials meet next week
Husker trio to compete at U.S. Olympic Team Trials meet next week

Three Huskers will compete for an opportunity to join the track and field team the United States will take to Tokyo for the Olympics next month.

Maddie Harris (javelin), Luke Siedhoff (110-meter hurdles) and Mayson Conner (high jump) will represent Nebraska at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials next week in Eugene, Oregon. Former Husker Chantae McMillan is also in the javelin.

To qualify for the Olympics, athletes must finish in the top three in their events and also own the Olympic qualifying standard.

At this point, no member of the Husker trio has a personal best that would satisfy Olympic standards, which are 64 meters (javelin), 13.32 seconds (110-meter hurdles) and 2.33 meters (men's high jump). 

The U.S. Olympic trials start Friday and continue through June 27. They can be watched live on the NBC family of networks. 

