Husker track team will split between three meets this weekend

After competing at home for the first four weekends of the season, the Nebraska track and field teams will split between three meets Friday and Saturday.

The Huskers will send 34 athletes to the Gorilla Classic, hosted by Pittsburg State, in Pittsburg, Kansas. Nearly 30 athletes will head to Arkansas' Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and three competitors will be at the Iowa State Classic.

Many of the top Huskers will be competing in the Tyson Invitational, including all of the NU throwers. Among the others heading to Fayetteville include high jumper Mayson Conner and hurdler Darius Luff.

Conner ranks fifth nationally in the high jump and Luff is sixth in the 60-meter hurdles. Burger Lambrechts is fifth in the shot put.

On the women's side, Axelina Johansson ranks third nationally in the shot put and Jenna Rogers, who also will be in Fayetteville, is eighth in the high jump.

