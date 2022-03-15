Husker track legend — and at one time the world's fastest man — Charlie Greene dies at 76

Charlie Greene, one of the most decorated track athletes to run at Nebraska and at one time the fastest man in the world, died Monday. He was 76.

Greene was the first Husker to win an Olympic gold medal. He won six individual NCAA championships and was inducted into the USA Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1992. He also set four world sprint records.

"He was a world champion, not only as an athlete himself, but in his support of all student-athletes," UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a statement. "We all should follow his example, because he was a true Husker."

Known to wear sunglasses when he competed, Greene won an Olympic gold medal as part of the United States' 4x100-meter relay team at the 1968 Summer Games in Mexico. The foursome blazed its way to a world-record time of 38.19 seconds.

Greene, born on March 21, 1945, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, recorded the fastest times in the 100 in the prelims and semifinals at the ’68 Summer Games, but he injured his hamstring in the finals and took bronze.

Prior to his Olympic run, Greene ran to six national titles, 11 conference championships and seven All-American honors while at Nebraska. He won three straight 60-yard dash titles at the 1965, ’66 and ’67 NCAA Indoor Championships. He also won the 100-yard national title on the outdoor track in each of those seasons.

Greene went :9.1 in a first-round heat race at the 1967 NCAA Championships to set a meet record.

"Charlie's very favorite place was the University of Nebraska," said Denny Walker, a former teammate of Greene's. "It meant more to him than anybody that I know. You'd call his phone back in the day, and on the answering machine he would say 'No one's home, Go Big Red!' I felt honored to be on a relay team with the fastest man in the world. He helped me fulfill my dream."

To this day, Greene holds Nebraska school records in the 50- and 60-yard dah and the 100-meter dash.

Greene was part of the "Night of Speed" at the 1968 Amateur Athletic Union Championships when 10 sprinters tied or broke the world record in the 100 meters. Greene recorded a hand-held time of :10.0 in his heat race to tie the record, and later went :9.9 in the semifinals.

After the Olympics, Greene returned to Nebraska to finish his degree before embarking on a 24-year career in the military where he rose to the rank of major and coach the All-Army track team.

Greene lived in Korea and West Berlin. He served part of his career in the military’s equal opportunity and race relations program.

He became an executive for Special Olympics in Washington, D.C. Then he came home to UNL and worked in student affairs.

Greene, who was part of the inaugural Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame class in 2015, also coached high school track athletes. He was the sprints coach at Lincoln Northeast in the mid-2000s.

"In his backyard, he had a setup for kids to learn how to sprint the 40-yard dash, and Charlie would help get athletes two- to three-tenths of a second faster," Walker said. "It didn't matter who you were or what sport you played, there was nothing he enjoyed more than helping kids become better athletes and people."

Greene remained a big part of the Lincoln community throughout his life, and attended NU track meets and other Husker sporting events.

Greene, who spent most of his childhood in Seattle, was slowed down later in life by medical complications and surgeries.

