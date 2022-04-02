 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Husker track athletes Luff, Nelson get wins at Pepsi Florida Relays

Nebraska's Darius Luff and Reid Nelson picked up victories Saturday to lead the Husker men at the Pepsi Florida Relays in Gainesville, Florida.

Nelson won the high jump with the best mark of his college career, clearing 6 feet, 9¾ inches. Luff, competing outdoors for the first time this season, won the 110-meter hurdles in 13.70 seconds.

Micaylon Moore finished third in the triple jump at 48-11¾.

Also Saturday, Till Steinforth (:14.74) and Kolby Heinerikson (:14.97) finished second and third, respectively, in the men's 110 hurdles at the Central Nebraska Challenge in Kearney. Steinforth also took fourth in the 100, seventh in pole vault and ninth in javelin.

