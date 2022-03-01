 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Husker track and field program to send seven to NCAA Championships

Axelina Johansson action

Nebraska’s Axelina Johansson from Sweden won the shot put on with a throw of 59 feet, 9¾ inches, Saturday at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational at the Devaney Sports Center. That ranks No. 2 in program history.

 SCOTT BRUHN, Nebraska Athletic Communications

The Nebraska track and field team's traveling party to the NCAA Indoor Championships will be larger this season than in years past.

The Huskers will send seven athletes — four men, three women — to the event, which begins March 11 in Birmingham, Alabama.

It's Nebraska's largest group of NCAA qualifiers since 2015.

The list: Darius Luff (60-meter hurdles), Mayson Conner (high jump), Jenna Rogers (high jump), Darby Thomas (long jump), Burger Lambrechts (shot put), Alex Talley (shot put, weight throw) and Axelina Johansson (shot put).

Each Husker ranks within the top 10 nationally in their respective events, led by Johansson, who is third in shot put (59 feet, 9¾ inches).

