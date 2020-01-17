Husker track and field kicks off 2020 season with strong opening day at Graduate Classic
Husker track and field kicks off 2020 season with strong opening day at Graduate Classic

  Updated
The Nebraska track and field teams rang in the season with a solid start at the Graduate Classic, as the Huskers claimed eight individual titles on the opening day of the two-day event Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

NU transfer sophomore Alencar Pereira's top finish in the men's weight throw was a highlight of Day 1. Pereira's toss of 68-0½ set a personal best by a wide margin and ranks No. 3 in program history.

Defending Big Ten champion Mayson Conner also kicked off his sophomore campaign on the right note, taking the high jump title after clearing 7-1¾. NU's Andy Jacobs took the women's pole vault title (12-5½).

On the track, the Huskers excelled in the distance races. Elsa Forberg and Emma Bresser took first and second, respectively, in the 1,000-meter run. Forberg finished in 2 minutes, 53.55 seconds, while Bresser recorded a time of 2:55.31, both of which are personal bests. The women's team's production was punctuated by Erika Freyhof's personal-best winning time (9:41.98) in the 3,000. Judi Jones won the mile in a personal-best 4:57.03.

On the men's side, NU's Ryan Eastman notched the mile crown (4:20.52), Brent Wetovick won the 800 (1:52.76) and Daniel Mattern earned runner-up in the 1,000 (2:30.17).

The second day of the Graduate Classic will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. 

