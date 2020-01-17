Husker track and field kicks off 2020 season with strong opening day at Graduate Classic

The Nebraska track and field teams rang in the season with a solid start at the Graduate Classic, as the Huskers claimed eight individual titles on the opening day of the two-day event Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NU transfer sophomore Alencar Pereira's top finish in the men's weight throw was a highlight of Day 1. Pereira's toss of 68-0½ set a personal best by a wide margin and ranks No. 3 in program history.
Defending Big Ten champion Mayson Conner also kicked off his sophomore campaign on the right note, taking the high jump title after clearing 7-1¾. NU's Andy Jacobs took the women's pole vault title (12-5½).
On the track, the Huskers excelled in the distance races. Elsa Forberg and Emma Bresser took first and second, respectively, in the 1,000-meter run. Forberg finished in 2 minutes, 53.55 seconds, while Bresser recorded a time of 2:55.31, both of which are personal bests. The women's team's production was punctuated by Erika Freyhof's personal-best winning time (9:41.98) in the 3,000. Judi Jones won the mile in a personal-best 4:57.03.
On the men's side, NU's Ryan Eastman notched the mile crown (4:20.52), Brent Wetovick won the 800 (1:52.76) and Daniel Mattern earned runner-up in the 1,000 (2:30.17).
The second day of the Graduate Classic will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.