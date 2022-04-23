 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HUSKER TRACK

Husker throwers lead the way in Waco as NU claims four individual titles

Saturday marked another successful outing in a season full of them for the Nebraska track and field team's throwers.

Husker throwers accounted for three of NU's four event wins at the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco, Texas.

Maddie Harris got things started on the women's side, winning the javelin throw with a distance of 178 feet, 2 inches. In the women's shot put, Axelina Johansson's event-winning throw went 58-4. Four of her attempts were good enough to win the title.

NU also had a couple of jumpers with impressive finishes as Ashley McElmurry took second in the women's triple jump (42-4) and Jenna Rogers took second in the high jump (6-2).

Audrey Freyhof rounded out the Husker women's wins, taking first in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 11 minutes, 28.60 seconds.

On the men's side, Nebraska dominated the shot put and claimed three of the top four spots. Maxwell Otterdahl won the event with a throw of 65-6¾, while Alexander Talley took second at 62-8¾. Kevin Shubert was fourth at 60-9¼.

The Husker men collected a few more fourth-place finishes including Tyler Brown in the javelin (203-7), Micaylon Moore's triple jump (50-7½) and Mayson Conner in the high jump (6-9½).

Nebraska track and field logo 2014
