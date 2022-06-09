 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HUSKER TRACK

Husker throwers continue rise as Harris, Johansson capture silver, bronze at NCAA Outdoors

Nebraska's Maddie Harris is the national runner-up in women's javelin after launching a throw of 189 feet, 3 inches Thursday night at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

It's the latest addition to a budding trophy case for the sophomore, who already has won two Big Ten titles. However, she hadn't yet broken through at the national meet. Last season, she finished 19th at the NCAAs in the javelin.

But, on Thursday, her throw traveled nearly 26 feet further than it did last season.

Harris wasn't the only Husker to leave with hardware. Axelina Johansson stamped her first college track and field season with a bronze medal in women's shot put.

The Huskers hadn't had a woman finish third place or better in a throwing event at the NCAA Outdoor meet since 2006 before Harris and Johansson both did late Thursday night — a nod to Nebraska's rapid strides in throwing events. 

Nebraska's LaQwasia Stepney made the most of her first trip to a national championship meet.

Stepney finished 13th place in the women's long jump, leaping 20 feet, 5 inches. 

Stepney is the fifth Husker to earn All-American status so far this week. She joins Alex Talley (first team, men's hammer toss), Burger Lambrechts (second team, men's shot put), Harris and Johansson.

Nebraska continues its run at the meet Friday, when the men return to the oval. 

Mayson Conner, who finished third in the men's high jump last season, will try to build on the bronze. The McCool Junction native was the Big Ten indoor and outdoor high jump champion this year.

