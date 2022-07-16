 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Husker thrower bests college competition at Worlds, finishes 12th

Nebraska's Axelina Johansson's brilliant freshman season got even better Saturday night when she finished 12th in women's shot put at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Johansson is the lone current college athlete to crack the top 12. Earlier this season, she finished third in the NCAA Outdoor Championships but beat the two throwers that finished above her at Worlds.

The Sweden native achieved her new personal best of 60 feet, 11¼ inches Friday to qualify for Saturday's final, where she went 57-9. Johansson, a two-time All-American, is the reigning Big Ten outdoor freshman of the season.

