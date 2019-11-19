Five Huskers competed in Tuesday's long course trials in Columbia, Missouri, the first of four days of the Mizzou Invitational.
Among top-five Huskers, Maggie Berning placed first in the 200 butterfly, Carla Gonzalez tied for third in the 100 freestyle, Jessica Pentlarge was fourth in the 200 backstroke and Lindsey Stalheim fifth in the 100 butterfly.
The meet includes No. 18 and host Missouri, Arkansas, Boise State, BYU, San Diego State and Wyoming.
BRIEFLY: Nebraska announced the signing of five swimmers of 2020-21. The Huskers added Sarah Barton of Huntersville, North Carolina; Caitlin Cairns of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Allison Henry of Philadelphia; Lexi Kucera of Hutchinson, Minnesota; and Ella Stein of Hudson, Wisconsin.