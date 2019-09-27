Nebraska held its annual Scarlet and Cream Intrasquad swimming meet Friday at the Devaney Sports Center, with the Cream a 103-90 winner.
Individual winners were Rachel Powers in the 200-meter freestyle, Tori Beeler in the 200 individual medley, Izzie Murray (50 freestyle), Kimberly Lanaghen (100 butterfly), Berkeley Livingston (100 freestyle), Audrey Coffey (400 freestyle), Lindsey Stalheim (100 backstroke) and Gwen Worlton (100 breaststroke). Hallie Roman placed first in the 1-meter dive and Sara Troyer was second.
The Cream won the 200-meter medley (Lanaghen) and the Scarlet won the 200 freestyle relay.
Nebraska will open the regular season against South Dakota State in Brookings, South Dakota, on Oct. 11.