Husker sophomore tied for first-round lead at Big Ten women's golf championships

Nebraska sophomore Michaela Vavrova shot a 3-under-par 68 to grab a share of the first-round lead at the Big Ten women's golf championships Friday at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh.

Vavrova, a native of Slovakia, shot a 32 on the back nine to shoot up the leaderboard. Her first round included 11 pars and five birdies.

"It was an impressive round for (Michaela)," NU coach Lisa Johnson said. "Her play from tee to green was solid, and she made several clutch putts inside 10 feet.

"She has been working hard on both her technical and mental game, and that hard work shined through today."

Husker teammate Kirsten Baete shot an even-par 71 and is tied for ninth. As a team, the Huskers shot a 294 and are in eighth place.

Second-round play will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

