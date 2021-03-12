 Skip to main content
Husker rifle team in sixth place at NCAAs
The Nebraska rifle team is in sixth place after the opening day of the NCAA championships Friday in Columbus, Ohio.

Husker senior Emily Cheramie placed eighth overall in the smallbore to lead the Husker effort.

Nebraska totaled a score of 2,320 in smallbore for sixth in the eight-team field. Kentucky leads with a score of 2,253.

“This was a good start to NCAAs for us,” NU coach Rachel Martin said. “Emily provided a world-class score and made the top eight, which is an incredible accomplishment.”

NU enters Saturday air rifle just six points out of fifth, as the Huskers look for their first top-five NCAA finish since 2015.

