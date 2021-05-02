 Skip to main content
Husker men's golf team finishes 12th at Big Ten Championships
Husker men's golf team finishes 12th at Big Ten Championships

  • Updated
The Nebraska men's golf team didn't move up or down the Big Ten Championship leaderboard after Sunday's final round.

The Huskers finished in 12th to close the tournament, led by Caleb Badura and Tom Westenberger, who each carded 4-over-par 76s Sunday at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana.

Jack Lundin and Mark Foelbaek added a 77 and 78, respectively, to close out Nebraska's 307 final-round score and 929 mark over the three-day event.

Foelbaek and Badura were Nebraska's top golfers, both finishing tied for 42nd at 233. Westenberger (234) finished in 46th.

Illinois won the Big Ten title with a three-round score of 883, including a 289 on Sunday. Iowa finished a shot back at 884. The Hawkeyes' Max McClear took the individual title with a 1-under-par 215. 

