Husker men's golf coach Brett Balak steps away to 'pursue other professional opportunities'

Nebraska men's golf coach Brett Balak announced Friday he is leaving the program.

In a news release, Balak said it was his choice to step away.

"It is time for me to focus on my family and pursue other professional opportunities which allow me to spend more time at home and less time away on the road," he said.

Balak was an assistant at Nebraska before taking over the head coaching position in 2021. He joined the Huskers in 2019 after an 18-year career at Nebraska Wesleyan, where he led the school to its first national title in 2006.