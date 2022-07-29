 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Husker men's golf coach Brett Balak steps away to 'pursue other professional opportunities'

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska men's golf coach Brett Balak announced Friday he is leaving the program.

In a news release, Balak said it was his choice to step away.

"It is time for me to focus on my family and pursue other professional opportunities which allow me to spend more time at home and less time away on the road," he said.

Brett Balak

Balak

Balak was an assistant at Nebraska before taking over the head coaching position in 2021. He joined the Huskers in 2019 after an 18-year career at Nebraska Wesleyan, where he led the school to its first national title in 2006.

Nebraska will begin its search for a new coach immediately. The Huskers are set to open the season at the Badger Invitational on Sept. 11 in Madison, Wisconsin.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News