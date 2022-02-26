Husker men finish third at Big Ten Indoors, squads combine for six champions

The Nebraska track and field teams finished the Big Ten Indoor Championships with six individual titles, the most since 2013.

The Husker men had three individual champions Saturday to finish third in the team race at the meet in Geneva, Ohio.

Senior Papay Glaywulu repeated as the triple jump champion, going 52 feet for his best effort of the season. Mayson Conner cleared 7-2½ for his second Big Ten indoor high jump title and third overall. He won both of the previous titles as a freshman in 2019.

Alex Talley, an All-American last year thrower at North Dakota State last year, won the weight throw at 72-3. Henry Zimmerman took third at 71-3¼.

The men scored 90 points to finish behind Iowa (117) and Ohio State.

On the women's side, freshman Jenna Rogers gave Nebraska a sweep of the high jump by clearing 5-11¼.

Minnesota won the women's title with 104 points. Nebraska finished tied for seventh with 51.

Nebraska's Darby Thomas (women's long jump) and Burger Lambrechts (shot put) won titles on Friday.

