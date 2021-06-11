Husker high jumper Mayson Conner leaps to bronze at NCAA nationals

Mayson Conner concluded Nebraska's stay in Eugene, Oregon, with a bronze-medal performance.

The junior and York graduate took third in the men's high jump at the NCAA Division I outdoor track and field championships Friday. Conner topped out at a personal-best 7 feet, 3¾ inches, which came on his second attempt of the day.

LSU's JuVaughn Harrison won gold with a leap of 7-7¾. Kansas State's Tejaswin Shankar (7-3¾) was second.

Husker junior Mikey Hoffer competed in the high jump, too, but did not clear the opening bar.

Conner, who was competing in his third NCAA championship meet, had his best finish as a Husker. The Big Ten indoor and outdoor runner-up entered Eugene with a PR of 7-2¼, which he hit at regionals two weeks ago.

Conner finished 12th in the high jump two years ago at nationals.

The last Husker men's high jumper to medal at the NCAA outdoor meet was Paul Hamilton, who also finished in third place in 2010.

